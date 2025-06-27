African Union Commission Chairperson's Congratulatory Message On Mozambique's Independence Day

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique on the joyful occasion of their Independence Day.

This golden jubilee commemorates five decades of sovereignty, hard-won through the unwavering courage and sacrifice of Mozambique's liberation struggle in 1975. Your journey to freedom remains an inspiring testament to Africa's relentless pursuit of self-determination, dignity, and unity. Today, we honor the heroes of the past and celebrate the resilience that continues to define Mozambique's progress.

We commend Mozambique's remarkable achievements in fostering peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development, as well as its vital contributions to Africa's shared prosperity.

