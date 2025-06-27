Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

African Union Commission Chairperson's Congratulatory Message On Mozambique's Independence Day


2025-06-27 02:07:19
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique on the joyful occasion of their Independence Day.

This golden jubilee commemorates five decades of sovereignty, hard-won through the unwavering courage and sacrifice of Mozambique's liberation struggle in 1975. Your journey to freedom remains an inspiring testament to Africa's relentless pursuit of self-determination, dignity, and unity. Today, we honor the heroes of the past and celebrate the resilience that continues to define Mozambique's progress.

We commend Mozambique's remarkable achievements in fostering peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development, as well as its vital contributions to Africa's shared prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN27062025002747001784ID1109730771

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search