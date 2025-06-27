Thackeray Brothers Uddhav, Raj To Unite Against 'Hindi Imposition' In Maharashtra Schools, Lead March

MENAFN - Live Mint) For the first time, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray are expected to appear together as they plan to participate in a protest march on July 5. The march opposes the Maharashtra government's move to make Hindi mandatory as a third language in primary schools.

In a post on X, Sanjay Raut said, "जय महाराष्ट्र!“There will be a single and united march against compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools. Thackeray is the brand!”

In another post on X, Thackeray asserted that the event will be a display of Marathi unity and cultural pride.

Raj Thackeray said,“We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning, and we have decided to organise a march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6 to oppose it. There will be no flags in that march. The entire march will belong to the Marathi people. The Marathi agenda will be the only focus. The leadership of that march will be by a Marathi person.”

He stressed that the rally will feature no political flags and will be rooted solely in Marathi identity.“The sole agenda will be Marathi. The leadership of this march will also be by a Marathi person,” Thackeray said, making it clear that the initiative transcends political lines.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that while Hindi is widely spoken across the country, it should not be forced upon young students, especially at the primary level.

"My view is that Hindi should not be made compulsory in primary education. There is no issue with children learning Hindi after Class 5. But we must analyse how many languages a child of a certain age can realistically learn and what linguistic burden that places on them," Pawar said.

"If the pressure becomes too much and results in the mother tongue being sidelined, then that is not acceptable," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that no language should be forced, emphasising that it will create an additional burden on the students. "We demand that no language should be forced . What we have been learning so far should continue. Education should be enhanced, but no language should be forced. Why is it just Hindi? How much do you want to burden the children? Focus on what they are already studying, restructure it is a little, make it better," he said.

What is the matter?

The state government last week issued an order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

The government maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday blamed the estranged cousins for politicising the language issue. He termed their opposition to Hindi as“unconstitutional” and urged the Maharashtra government not to bow to political pressure. Like anyone else, the Thackerays also have a right to protest in a democracy, the minister said.

We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)



