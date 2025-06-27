Leadership Strategist Veejay Madhavan Named To Global Entrepreneurship Club's 'Top 25 Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2025'

Veejay Madhavan

Veejay Madhavan Named to“Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025”: Founder of OulbyZ is recognised for bridging Gen Z talent with AI-ready leadership cultures

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Entrepreneurship Club (GEC) has selected Veejay Madhavan , founder and CEO of OulbyZ Pte Ltd, for its annual“Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch” list. Madhavan, an executive coach and organisational-culture strategist with 26 years of C-suite experience across ASEAN, India and the Middle East, is celebrated for helping companies decode generational shifts and embed AI literacy in high-performance teams (speakerhub).Madhavan's inclusion follows a string of accolades, including his“Outstanding Leadership Award” at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai for advancing future-of-work practices and Gen Z leadership development (medium).“Leadership today demands fluency across generations and technologies,” said Veejay Madhavan.“Our mission at OulbyZ is to equip organisations with the mindsets and tools to turn Gen Z talent and AI capabilities into sustainable growth drivers.”“Veejay embodies the coach-operator ethos our jury sought this year,” added Arnel Saligumba, spokesperson for the Global Entrepreneurship Club.“His work proves that cultural intelligence and technological adoption can-and must-advance together for companies to stay competitive.”About the“Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch”GEC analysts review venture funding databases, patent filings, regulatory clearances, M&A activity and media sentiment. Nominees are scored on market impact, innovation depth, scalability and societal benefit; the 25 highest scorers form the final list, validated by an independent advisory board of founders, investors and business journalists. Full profiles to appear soon at and feature article“Shaping the Future of Business” soon at shaping-the-future-of-business/ .Upcoming GEC Programming30 September - Virtual Roundtable:“Capital-Intensive Innovation: When Hard Tech Meets Venture Scale,” featuring Veejay Madhavan, Sam Sammane and Hesham Zreik.12 December - Founder Summit Dubai: Live fireside chats with cohort members, streamed globally.All year - Member Masterclasses: Honourees share playbooks on talent, go-to-market strategy and AI-driven productivity.About Veejay MadhavanVeejay Madhavan is a future-focused leadership strategist, certified Ikigai coach and doctoral researcher on Gen Z workforce transformation. Through his firm OulbyZ, he guides boards and CXOs in ASEAN and the Middle East to integrate AI with human-centric cultures, driving measurable performance gains.About the Global Entrepreneurship ClubEstablished in 2024, the Global Entrepreneurship Club is a hybrid media and membership platform dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurial success worldwide through premium networking, high-visibility media placements and AI-enabled growth resources.Media EnquiriesGlobal Entrepreneurship Club - Press Desk...

