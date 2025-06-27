Sanjoo Sharma's Inspiring Journey From A Humble Childhood To ₹500 Crore Business

Sanjoo Sharma Startup Journey: From First Job to Tech Company Founder

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There are many layers to a success story and there is a moment or a phase of life where it starts. For Sanjoo Sharma , the visionary behind the Radical Minds Group, the journey dates back to his school days when he envisioned himself driving real impact in the world. Little did know back then that this change would come through his own ventures, Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (a renowned business process management firm) and RMT Engineering (one of the top IT services providers).

In the recent episode of Pitch N Hire Podcast, Sanjoo shares his experiences in different phases of his life, from school to first job to building a ₹500 Crore empire with two thriving companies.

The Beginning of Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and RMT Engineering

What set off as a small initiative in a small shop has today become the RM Group, an established business empire that spans two renowned companies: Radical Minds and RMT Engineering.

In the business landscape, many entrepreneurs aggressively pursue funding to start and scale their business. Sanjoo made a conscious decision to take the different route. He chose to share the company's equity with his employees instead of boarding external investors.

The 'raise money fast, scale faster' perspective is“Overrated,” he said in the podcast.“You should take time, build a reliable team, and create solutions that serve you in the long term.”

First Client and the Four Pillars of the RM Group

Every successful venture has that one breakthrough where things begin to pick up, for good. For Sanjoo, cracking his first client was more than just a commercial milestone. This partnership set the foundation of a long-standing business philosophy driven by trust, patience, and quality service.

Flexibility, availability, fast execution, and transparency are the four pillars on which the RM Group started catering to a diverse clientele today. Sanjoo's principle continues to guide his employees who deliver value that takes precedence over fast, short-term gains.

Views on Employee Welfare

His deep commitment to employee welfare and growth is what makes Sanjoo Sharma a true leader. His leadership ethos are grounded in one belief: When employees feel valued, they become the driving force behind the organization's success.

“It's all about how you take care of your employees,” Sanjoo affirms in the podcast. By organizing interactive activities, recognizing the employee for their effort, team building, and several other perks that are just as important as crediting salary every month. He emphasizes fostering a collaborative environment where every employee feels a sense of purpose and ownership in what they do.

The Legacy Continues

Sanjoo Sharma's journey serves as an example of resilience, thoughtful leadership, and unshakable belief in people. The growth from modest beginnings to building an empire is just as much as adding values as it is about scaling numbers.

What sets Sanjoo apart is his dedication to sustainable growth. While speed trumps substance, he is taking the time to build meaningful relationships that lead to extraordinary success in the long run, with clients, employees, and the community.

Moving forward, Sanjoo Sharma pictures the RM Group as a global powerhouse built on the combination of technological advancements and human-focused mindset. He is crafting a legacy that takes unwavering commitment to partnerships, trust, people management, and risk-taking abilities.

