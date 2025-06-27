Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian House Representatives

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, June 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

On June 25th , Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Nehker Gaye, Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gizzie Kollince, Chairman of House Committee on National Security, and Hon. Samson Wiah, Co-Chairman of House Committee on Maritime Affairs. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and legislative cooperation between the two countries.

Yin briefed on the relevant situation of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, and expressed that China is willing to work with Liberia to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies and promote the continuous development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Representatives said that Liberian House of Representatives regards China as an important international partner and will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, actively promote exchanges and cooperation between the Legislature of Liberia and the National People's Congress of China on legislation and governance, and promote the continued development of bilateral relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.