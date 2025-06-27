Bioretec Ltd Adjusts The Terms And Conditions Of Its Stock Option Programs Due To The Completed Rights Issue
|
Stock option program
|
Prior subscription price (EUR)
|
New subscription price (EUR)
|
2018-1A
|
1.50
|
1.42
|
2018-1B
|
1.50
|
1.42
|
2018-1C
|
2.25
|
2.13
|
2018-1D
|
2.25
|
2.13
|
2020-1A
|
2.25
|
2.13
|
2020-1B
|
3.00
|
2.84
|
2020-1C
|
3.75
|
3.55
|
2023-1
|
2.48
|
2.35
|
2025-1
|
2.79
|
2.64
|
2025-2
|
2.79
|
2.64
Further enquiries
Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, Interim CEO, +31 6 1544 8736
Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172
Certified adviser
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29
Information about Bioretec
Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The Company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.
Bioretec is commercializing and developing the new RemeOsTM product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite - a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOsTM implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOsTM product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 10 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.
Better healing - Better life.
,c4169598
SOURCE Bioretec
Legal Disclaimer:
