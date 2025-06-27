War 2: Action-Packed Posters Of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, And Jr NTR Leave Fans Excited Check Here

Yash Raj Films' highly anticipated action film War 2 is set to release globally on August 14, 2025, just in time for India's Independence Day weekend. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will also be available in the IMAX format across major international markets including North America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

With just 50 days to go before the release, the makers have unveiled brand new posters featuring the film's lead actors - Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani - in powerful and action-packed looks. These posters have taken the internet by storm and have only added to the growing excitement among fans.

Star Power and Stunning Posters Raise Hype

Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir, reprising his iconic role from the 2019 blockbuster War. His intense and commanding look in the new poster has thrilled fans, who are eager to see him back in full action mode.

Jr NTR, the Telugu superstar, makes his big Bollywood debut in War 2 as the antagonist Veera Ragunath. His fierce and rugged appearance in the poster has captured everyone's attention, making his character one of the most talked-about elements of the film.

Kiara Advani also joins the star-studded cast and is seen in a bold and dynamic new avatar. Her stylish and powerful look has surprised fans, showing her in a never-before-seen action-packed role.

War 2 Expands the YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is the sixth installment in Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe, following the massive success of Pathaan and Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film promises high-octane action, international settings, and a grand cinematic experience.

Speaking about the IMAX release, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President of International Distribution at Yash Raj Films, said that the goal is to take Indian cinema to the global stage. He added that the epic clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be an unforgettable experience, especially on the IMAX screen.

With its star-studded cast, thrilling action, and global appeal, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.