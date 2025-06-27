Jeddah E-Prix Double-Header Becomes Most-Watched Formula E Weekend In History, Data Analysis Shows



ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's unprecedented year-on-year growth in TV viewership, social media, and global fan engagement propels the series to more fans and viewers than ever before, on track to surpass 500 million cumulative audience by the end of S11.

The Jeddah E-Prix double-header held on February 14-15 smashed records with 65 million global cumulative viewers, making it the most-watched Formula E weekend in history.

Digital audiences showed impressive growth, with social video views and engagements up 13% and 12% respectively. Formula E will return to the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Season 12 on February 13-14, 2026

LONDON, UK. THURSDAY 26 JUNE: Saudi Arabia continues to make history on the global motorsport stage, as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship confirmed that the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix double-header became the most-watched Formula E weekend in history, with an unprecedented 65 million global cumulative viewers, according to data analysis from Kantar Media.

Held under the lights of the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit on February 14-15, the races marked the championship's thrilling debut in the Red Sea city after six successful seasons in Diriyah. Jeddah's unique night racing spectacle, coupled with a state-of-the-art circuit and electric atmosphere, has cemented the Kingdom's growing reputation as a premier destination for world-class motorsport.

Jeddah is confirmed to once again host the only double-header night races on the Formula E calendar in Season 12, which will be held on February 13-14, 2026.

In addition to the record-setting Jeddah rounds, Formula E has seen exceptional growth this season with the data analysis showing unprecedented audience growth across TV and social media for the first half of the 2024-25 season, with its cumulative audience due to surpass 500 million by the end of Season 11.

Digital audiences analysed through Emplifi have also shown impressive growth, with social video views and engagement up 13% and 12% respectively, underscoring the vibrant and interactive fan community the series continues to build.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's 11th season - which started in São Paulo in December 2024 and will culminate in London on July 26-27 - has so far delivered some of the most exciting racing action in world motorsport, while continually pushing the boundaries of electric performance.

So far this season, its 22 world-class drivers have engaged in intense, head-to-head competition, captivating fans with epic battles on iconic circuits and nail-biting finishes at new venues.

Fans around the globe have tuned in and turned up in greater numbers than ever before, drawn by compelling racing and a shared vision for sustainable and cutting-edge innovation.

Highlights from the series' latest TV and audience analysis include:



The Jeddah double-header (Rounds 3 & 4) smashed records with 65 million global cumulative viewers, making it the most-watched Formula E weekend in history.

Mexico City (Round 2) delivered the highest ever single-race TV audience in Formula E history, with a cumulative global audience of 44 million.

In the United States, CBS' coverage of Mexico City set a new benchmark as the most-watched Formula E broadcast ever in the country, reaching 11 million viewers.

In France, Round 8 in Monaco delivered a 25% increase in viewership compared to Season 10's race. Tokyo (Rounds 9) saw the biggest Formula E TV audience ever in Japan, with the race recording a 20% higher audience than S10 on Fuji TV.

From new fans discovering the championship to loyal supporters tuning in week after week, Formula E is fast becoming one of the most dynamic and relevant sports properties on the planet.

On social media, Formula E's dynamic video content and behind-the-scenes action continue to capture hearts and drive engagement from fans:



+13% YoY increase in video views

+12% YoY growth in social engagements +10% YoY growth in social media followers

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

“The latest figures from our external providers are truly phenomenal and show the tremendous momentum behind the growth of our sport. They highlight that not only do we have world-leading technology and acceleration in the cars, but that it's producing some of the best most-competitive racing that old and new fans can't get enough of.

“We're building fan bases and fan loyalty in key and new markets, with Mexico and the US examples of where our investment and longevity in the market is paying dividends. As the world's fastest growing motorsport though, we know we can't stand still. We know we need to continue offering the best racing, the best rivalries and the best most-inclusive events to continue on our steep trajectory and build a strong community of electric super fans.”