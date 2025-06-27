Steinberg Law Firm Achieves $2 Million Settlement In Package Delivery Van Crash, Highlighting Corporate Negligence

Charleston, South Carolina – A $2 million settlement has been reached out of court in a case involving a collision between a package delivery van and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 26. The collision raised significant concerns regarding corporate negligence and safety protocols. Attorneys Wilson Jackson and Steven Goldberg of Steinberg Law Firm, LLC, represented the plaintiff, emphasizing the importance of accountability in ensuring the safety of all road users.

The 65-year-old plaintiff was struck from behind by the delivery van while stopped for traffic, leading to extensive medical treatment such as rotator cuff surgery and a recommended fusion of vertebrae C5-7 as detailed in a comprehensive life care plan.

Central to the case was the defendant driver's history, who had been employed by the delivery company for only three months prior to the crash. Although he certified on his employment application that he had no prior wrecks in three years, investigations revealed two collisions in the two years preceding his hiring. Furthermore, during his deposition, the driver admitted to lacking experience in professional driving roles, a crucial detail that was never verified by the company in accordance with their hiring criteria.

The delivery company's corporate structure also came under scrutiny, as it had a history of safety violations. Its subsidiary reported 17 collisions in 2021, while the parent company faced nearly 500 collisions that same year, including over 40 fatalities. Notably, the parent company had received a conditional safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, with alerts related to preventable crash rates and driver log compliance issues persisting for at least two years surrounding the incident.

The company's post-collision actions raised further concerns about its commitment to safety. Key evidence, including driver logs, telematics information, and dash camera footage, was not preserved, and the company neglected to conduct required drug testing or a thorough post-accident investigation.

This settlement is a critical acknowledgment of the lapses in corporate responsibility and the pressing need for enhanced safety measures within the delivery industry.

