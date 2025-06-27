Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GGC Group In UN Calls For Protection Of Children Against Abuses In Armed Conflicts


2025-06-27 12:03:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 27 (KUNA) --The Gulf Cooperation Council group of states urged stronger accountability for systematic violations against children in conflict zones, especially in Gaza Strip.
Speaking on behalf of the group at the UN Security Council's annual debate on children in armed conflict, Kuwait's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Faisal Al-Enezi emphasized the importance of Resolution 1612 (2005) in improving international protection for children.
There is a 25 percent annual rise in grave violations of children's rights in conflict zones, with over 41,000 cases being documented in the last year, he regretted.
Al-Enezi highlighted the need of adhering to international humanitarian law and safeguarding the protection of children in armed conflicts. He expressed concerns about the impact of explosive weapons on children and the alarming 35% increase in sexual violence cases against minors, urging for legal accountability and adequate support for victims.
The Gulf Group emphasized the importance of humanitarian access for children and the need for sustained international support to protect them, he said.
Ambassador Al-Enezi welcomed the inclusion of Israeli occupation forces in the UN report as vital for accountability and called for maintaining the integrity of monitoring mechanisms.
"Our children are not just numbers; they are the essence of our future," emphasizing a collective responsibility to address ongoing violence against them and strengthen protective systems," he went on.
The Gulf Cooperation Council remains committed to collaborating with the UN to create a safer world for children, the Kuwaiti diplomat added. (end)
mma


MENAFN27062025000071011013ID1109730545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search