G Force Cricket Academy Ground: Dubai Landmark In Jaddaf Shuts Down After 17 Years

After 17 years of dedicated service to the sport, the G Force Cricket Academy Ground, which is within a stone's throw away from the Creek Metro Station, will cease to exist.

Gopal Jasapara, head coach and founder of Dubai's G Force Cricket Academy, confirmed that his team of coaches will now look for a new facility to train young cricketers, as their current cricket facility in the Jaddaf locality will make way for a Dubai government development project.

“We have received an email from the authorities to vacate the ground by June 30,” Jasapara told the Khaleej Times.

“This ground means a lot to us. This is where we have developed a lot of young players - many of them went on to play for the UAE national team, both at the senior level and at the age-group level,” he added.

“But this place will now be developed by the government for something much bigger. So I want to take this opportunity to thank the authorities for allowing us to train young cricketers here for so many years.”

Normal cricket activities will continue on the ground until June 29.

“Now, what we will try to do is to celebrate the success of 17 years of this beautiful cricket ground. We have received a lot of messages from parents and also from former international players who came to this ground as guest coaches to give coaching masterclasses,” Jasapara said.

“Even the national teams of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have trained here. Everybody loved this place and the facilities.”

The veteran Indian coach hopes to find a new ground before the start of the next outdoor season in September.

“We are already in talks with people,” he said.“And we are very hopeful of finding a new place where we can continue to train aspiring young cricketers.”