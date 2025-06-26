Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clara Technologies Corp. Announces The Resignation Of Oleksandr Havrylov As A Director Of The Company


2025-06-26 09:04:35
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the " Company ") announces today the resignation of Oleksandr Havrylov from the board of directors of the Company.

Gerald Tritt - Director
Clara Technologies Corp.
77 King Street West, Suite 700
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5K 1G8
(604) 671-4799
...

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Clara Technologies Corp.

