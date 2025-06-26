Clara Technologies Corp. Announces The Resignation Of Oleksandr Havrylov As A Director Of The Company

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the "") announces today the resignation of Oleksandr Havrylov from the board of directors of the Company.

Gerald Tritt - Director

Clara Technologies Corp.

77 King Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5K 1G8

(604) 671-4799

