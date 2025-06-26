AVACEN Announces Two New Patent Approvals For CATHSTA Device In Rapid Succession

AVACEN INC

Designed to improve catheter stability during complex cardiac procedures

- Thomas MuehlbauerCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVACEN , Inc., a leader in non-invasive medical device innovation, announced today that it has received two major patent approvals for its CATHeter STAbilization (CATHSTATM) device within the month of June - reinforcing its growing intellectual property portfolio and accelerating its path toward global licensing.On June 4, 2025, the European Patent Office (EPO) notified AVACEN of its intent to grant a patent for the company's original CATHSTA dual ramp stabilizer - a device designed to improve catheter stability during complex cardiac procedures.Shortly after, on June 25, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for its newest embodiment of the CATHSTA device, reflecting the evolution of AVACEN's core stabilization technology. The company plans to pursue international patent protection for this second innovation through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process, targeting strategic markets in the EU and other regions.“These back-to-back patent approvals mark a significant milestone for AVACEN as we advance toward licensing the CATHSTA platform globally,” said Thomas Muehlbauer , CEO of AVACEN.“Our technology is purpose-built to meet the increasing demand for precision and stability in procedures like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) - a field where every millimeter matters.”The CATHSTA platform is being positioned for use in structural heart interventions, where catheter control is critical. The CATHSTA design aims to maximize patient comfort, minimize catheter migration and optimize procedural outcomes, particularly in TAVR, a fast-growing and minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.About AVACEN, Inc.AVACEN (Advanced VAscular Circulation ENhancement") develops, and markets innovative, non-invasive medical devices designed to enhance microcirculation and support procedural precision. Based in Carlsbad, California, AVACEN is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientifically backed, patent-protected technologies.

