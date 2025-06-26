Future Electronics Named Cvilux's Global Distributor Of The Year At EDS Summit

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics receives CviLux's first-ever 2024 Global Distributor of the Year award at EDS Leadership Summit, recognized for driving exceptional revenue growth and market expansion of CviLux interconnect solutions.

Las Vegas, Nevada - June 26, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has been awarded CviLux Corporation's 2024 Global Distributor of the Year recognition during the Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit. The prestigious honor was presented to Future Electronics executives Ryan Petsche and Hilary Bond by Matt Cordell, General Manager of CviLux North America, celebrating the distributor's outstanding achievements in promoting CviLux's interconnect solutions worldwide.

"We're proud to present our inaugural 2024 Distributor of the Year Award to Future Electronics," said Matt Cordell. "Future Electronics' commitment to promoting our products and custom solutions has driven impressive revenue growth and expanded our customer base. Their outstanding performance, consistent support and ability to exceed business targets set them apart as leaders. We are proud to work with Future as our trusted partner in the interconnect distribution ecosystem."

The award recognizes Future Electronics' comprehensive approach to distributing CviLux's interconnect products, including strategic marketing initiatives, technical support capabilities, and global supply chain excellence.

This marks the second of eight supplier awards Future Electronics received at EDS 2025, a testament to the company's continued success and innovation in the distribution of electronic components worldwide. As a Silver Sponsor of the Las Vegas summit, Future Electronics continues to demonstrate its leadership position in the global electronics distribution channel.

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.