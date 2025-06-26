AIMA Showcases“Intelligent Manufacturing” Prowess, Reappointed As Official Vehicle Sponsor For Summer Davos

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 Summer Davos Forum convened grandly in Tianjin. AIMA Technology Group has once again been named the Official Vehicle Sponsor of the forum, showcasing its leading green and intelligent mobility solutions to delegates from around the world.

During the forum, AIMA prominently featured its Zero-M20 electric-assist bike. This model perfectly balances portability and comfort for urban commuting. Equipped with multiple intelligent technologies, it can be folded in just 15 seconds, fully demonstrating AIMA's innovation strength within the two-wheeled electric vehicle sector.

In recent years, AIMA Technology Group has continuously increased its R&D investment. In 2024 alone, R&D expenditure reached RMB 666 million. The company has accumulated over 2,000 patents. AIMA is steadily advancing AI-driven manufacturing and opening up application scenarios across its entire industrial chain. This includes manufacturing bases with an annual production capacity exceeding 20 million units and a consumer ecosystem covering over 300 million users globally, forming a closed-loop system of "technology validation - real-world application - data feedback."

Currently, AIMA Technology Group exports two-wheeled electric vehicles to 60 countries worldwide and operates 11 major production bases. As of March 31, 2025, the total sales of AIMA two-wheeled electric vehicle reached 90 million units. AIMA has been certified as the "Global Leading Brand for Electric Two-Wheelers" by Frost & Sullivan, a global authoritative consulting firm. As an industry pioneer, AIMA exemplifies the stature of the global leader in the two-wheeled electric vehicle industry.