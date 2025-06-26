Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Aribio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly & Co., Cognition Therapeutics, Abbvie Inc

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Alzheimer's disease Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Alzheimer's disease- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 220+ pipeline drugs in Alzheimer's disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

According to DelveInsight, the Alzheimer's Disease treatment pipeline includes over 110 prominent companies actively engaged in developing more than 120 therapeutic candidates for the condition.

Alzheimer's Disease Overview:

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative condition and the most common cause of dementia, marked by a decline in cognitive abilities and daily functioning. It is a multifactorial disease, with two primary theories explaining its development: the cholinergic hypothesis and the amyloid hypothesis. A range of risk factors-such as aging, genetics, traumatic brain injuries, vascular conditions, infections, and environmental factors-are believed to play a role in its onset.

From a pathological perspective, AD is characterized by two types of brain lesions: (1) **positive lesions**, including amyloid plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, and other abnormal protein accumulations; and (2) **negative lesions**, which reflect brain shrinkage caused by the loss of neurons, synapses, and neuropil. Additional contributors to disease progression include neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and cholinergic system damage.

Clinically, AD is divided into three stages based on cognitive decline: preclinical, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia. The condition often begins with short-term memory issues and gradually impairs decision-making, judgment, and other executive functions. As it advances, patients experience worsening language and visual-spatial skills, along with behavioral and psychiatric symptoms such as apathy, agitation, and psychosis. In the later stages, motor dysfunction, disrupted sleep, and complete physical dependence become common, requiring continuous care and support.

In September 2025, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL) for intravenous infusion every four weeks. Developed by Eli Lilly, this drug is aimed at treating adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, including mild dementia, who have confirmed amyloid pathology.

In July 2025, the FDA granted approval to Eli Lilly's donanemab, an anti-amyloid antibody, making it the third drug aimed at modifying the progression of Alzheimer's disease. This approval is set to increase competition between Eli Lilly's donanemab and Biogen and Eisai's ADUHELM (aducanumab) and LEQEMBI (lecanemab).

Key Alzheimer's Disease companies such as AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly & Co., Cognition Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Allyx Therapeutics, Inc., Cassava Sciences, BioVie Inc., Novo Nordisk, Alector Inc., Longeveron Inc., Cognition Therapeutics, TrueBinding, Inc., VT BIO, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Lexeo Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Regeneration Biomedical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group, Eisai Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new drugs for Alzheimer's Disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Alzheimer's Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AR1001, NE3107, LY3372689, CT1812, ABBV-916, ALX-001, and others.

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Alzheimer's Disease Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Alzheimer's Disease treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Alzheimer's Disease market.

AR1001: AriBio Co., Ltd.

NE3107: BioVie

LY3372689: Eli Lilly & Co.

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

ABBV-916: AbbVie Inc. ALX-001: Allyx Therapeutics, Inc.

Alzheimer's Disease Companies

More than 110 major companies are actively developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Among these, AriBio Co., Ltd. and BioVie have drug candidates that are in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Alzheimer's Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Alzheimer's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Alzheimer's Disease Assessment by Product Type

. Alzheimer's Disease By Stage

. Alzheimer's Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

. Alzheimer's Disease Assessment by Molecule Type

