403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CDD Responds To 1611 Incidents In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- Throughout the Kingdom, Civil Defense personnel reacted to 1,611 different occurrences in the last 24 hours, including 1,420 emergency incidents, 108 rescue incidents, and 83 firefighting incidents.
Emergency reaction times averaged 7 minutes and 36 seconds, rescue response times averaged 7 minutes and 33 seconds, and firefighting response times averaged 7 minutes and 32 seconds.
The Directorate confirmed that it will continue to carry out its responsibilities around-the-clock, making use of the newest tools and systems to guarantee prompt and efficient handling of a variety of crises and occurrences.
Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- Throughout the Kingdom, Civil Defense personnel reacted to 1,611 different occurrences in the last 24 hours, including 1,420 emergency incidents, 108 rescue incidents, and 83 firefighting incidents.
Emergency reaction times averaged 7 minutes and 36 seconds, rescue response times averaged 7 minutes and 33 seconds, and firefighting response times averaged 7 minutes and 32 seconds.
The Directorate confirmed that it will continue to carry out its responsibilities around-the-clock, making use of the newest tools and systems to guarantee prompt and efficient handling of a variety of crises and occurrences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment