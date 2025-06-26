CDD Responds To 1611 Incidents In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- Throughout the Kingdom, Civil Defense personnel reacted to 1,611 different occurrences in the last 24 hours, including 1,420 emergency incidents, 108 rescue incidents, and 83 firefighting incidents.Emergency reaction times averaged 7 minutes and 36 seconds, rescue response times averaged 7 minutes and 33 seconds, and firefighting response times averaged 7 minutes and 32 seconds.The Directorate confirmed that it will continue to carry out its responsibilities around-the-clock, making use of the newest tools and systems to guarantee prompt and efficient handling of a variety of crises and occurrences.