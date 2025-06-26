Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CDD Responds To 1611 Incidents In 24 Hours

CDD Responds To 1611 Incidents In 24 Hours


2025-06-26 07:09:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- Throughout the Kingdom, Civil Defense personnel reacted to 1,611 different occurrences in the last 24 hours, including 1,420 emergency incidents, 108 rescue incidents, and 83 firefighting incidents.
Emergency reaction times averaged 7 minutes and 36 seconds, rescue response times averaged 7 minutes and 33 seconds, and firefighting response times averaged 7 minutes and 32 seconds.
The Directorate confirmed that it will continue to carry out its responsibilities around-the-clock, making use of the newest tools and systems to guarantee prompt and efficient handling of a variety of crises and occurrences.

MENAFN26062025000117011021ID1109729990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search