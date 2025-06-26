'Amarnath Yatra: A Shared Responsibility': LG At All Party Meet

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Sriinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday held a meeting with political leaders at the Raj Bhawan here to discuss preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 3.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sat Sharma, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta of the BJP, Tara Chand and Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Indian National Congress, Showkat Ahmad Mir and Jagdish Singh Azad of the National Conference, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami of the CPI(M), Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference, Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party, and Iltaja Mufti of the PDP.

The Lieutenant Governor shared the dedicated efforts made by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, other security forces and all the stakeholders for the safe and successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

“With the blessings of Baba Amarnath and the significant enhancements to essential facilities and services, this year's pilgrimage promises to be memorable and spiritually enriching for devotees. It will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He welcomed the suggestions and inputs received from the political leaders and sought their cooperation to make the yatra more convenient and hassle-free for the devotees.

“The leaders of all political parties are members of the Jammu and Kashmir family, and I believe the pilgrimage to Amarnath Ji is the socio-cultural responsibility of this family. We must walk shoulder to shoulder with a resolve to welcome all devotees and make the yatra a huge success,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The chief minister and all the senior leaders reiterated their commitment and assured all support to the holy pilgrimage, an official spokesperson said.

The Amarnath Yatra is woven into Jammu and Kashmir's composite culture and is also crucial for the region's economy. The smooth and successful conduct of this sacred pilgrimage is our shared responsibility, the leaders said.

They also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to warmly welcome the devotees.

Condemning the Pahalgam attack, the leaders said the way the people of the Valley, irrespective of their political ideologies, came out on the streets against terrorism sent a strong message to the adversary that violence has no place in the Kashmiri society, according to the spokesperson.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the Amarnath yatra is part of Kashmiri tradition, and it has to be made successful.

“However, there is a need to ensure that the locals do not face any problems and the local stakeholders do not feel left out,” Bukhari said.