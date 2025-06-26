Robust Security Arrangements In Place For Amarnath Yatra: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reassured the public of stringent security arrangements and significant infrastructure upgrades ahead of the 40-day Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 3. While registrations initially dipped by over 10 per cent following the April 22 attack, confidence among devotees is returning, with 85,000 pilgrims already reconfirming their participation.

“Before the April 22 incident, registration was progressing well. However, following the attack, we witnessed a 10.19 per cent decline compared to last year,” Sinha told reporters at Raj Bhavan.

The attack at Baisaran in the Pahalgam area had left 26 people - mostly tourists - dead. According to the LG, around 2.36 lakh pilgrims had registered prior to the incident.

“Confidence is gradually returning among devotees due to the efforts of the administration and security forces. Registrations have started picking up again,” Sinha said.

To ensure proper coordination, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has initiated a reverification process for pilgrims who had registered before April 22.“So far, 85,000 pilgrims have reconfirmed their registration,” he added.

Asked if the incident had impacted this year's pilgrimage, Sinha responded that the attack had affected not just the Yatra but the entire region, especially the valley.

The LG emphasized that robust security arrangements are in place for the 40-day pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9.“Three-tier security has been established at the base camps. Area domination exercises and mock drills are underway, and additional police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed,” he said.

Sinha further mentioned that verification of all service providers has been completed, and he assured both pilgrims and local residents that adequate safety measures are in place.

While pilgrims are permitted to travel in private vehicles, Sinha urged them to move along with the official yatra convoy from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for security reasons.

Highlighting infrastructure improvements, the LG said the pilgrimage track has been widened from four feet to twelve feet over the past three years. Vulnerable sections have been secured with barriers, and the track is now motorable up to the holy cave, though it will only be used for emergencies.

“Pilgrimage will continue in the same manner as in previous years,” Sinha noted, adding that feedback from pilgrims has been largely positive.

Regarding the suspension of helicopter services during this year's yatra, the LG said the decision was based on safety and security concerns, as well as recent aviation mishaps in other states.“Only eight per cent of the pilgrims were using helicopters,” he said.

'SASB A chievements '

Listing the significant achievements of the SASB in the last two years in creating pilgrims-centric facilities, LG said,“Previously narrow and steep Yatra tracks along both the routes have been widened to around 12 feet in most of the stretches. Kalimata stretch, which was previously very narrow and with steep gradient, has been widened to almost 12 feet, with much gentler slope. Safer Yatra tracks with stronger safety handrails all along whole of Baltal track and 20+ km on vulnerable stretches on Pahalgam track,” he said.

Asked whether these are motorable tracks, LG Sinha said,“Yatra will be held as it was conducted earlier and pilgrims will reach the holy cave as they used to in earlier days. Ant vehicles will ply only in case of emergency.”

The Lieutenant Governor said that grid power connectivity along whole of Baltal track till holy cave and from holy cave to Panjtarni has been achieved.“The grid connectivity on remaining stretch of Pahalgam track is being started,” he said, adding that enhanced accommodation for pilgrims has been created at SASB's Yatri Niwas complexes at Baltal (800), Nunwan (900) and Pantha chowk (1000).”

“Digital pre-paid system for hiring of various services like pony, pithu, palki would be available for pilgrims. At the holy cave, the wooden darshan platform has been replaced with stainless steel platform of appropriate alignment and height with wood flooring and additional row. Now, pilgrims would be able to have darshans simultaneously in four rows. This shall facilitate better and hassle free darshans,” he added.

“Installation of Canopy over the stairs at the Holy Cave for the comfort and protection of yatris from rain/ snowfall/ scorching sun,” LG said.

He said that the clinical bed capacity of health care facilities at Panjtarni and upper camps has been expanded substantially this year.“Integrated Command and Control Centres have been established and deployment of J&K Police and CAPFs Personnel have been increased. Vulnerable spots were identified and dedicated measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims,” he said, adding,“100-bedded hospitals are functional at both the axis. Yatri Niwas at Baltal and Pahalgam axis are being developed for the convenience of the devotees. Special focus has been laid on cleanliness and making the yatra more sustainable. Prasad counters have been established at holy cave. Foot over bridge at Nunwan base camp, Cloak rooms, e-rickshaw and other such facilities have been extended for the pilgrims and service providers,” LG Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the role of media persons and the local residents of J&K in the smooth and successful conduct of the yatra.