U.S. Money Reserve Releases 2025 Protection In The Risk Zone Report Offering Up-To-Date Insights On Retirement Portfolio Strategies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 edition of "Protection in the Risk Zone" addresses today's pressing financial threats, including Social Security instability, record government and consumer debt, global political turmoil, and rising inflation. The report offers analyses and case studies that demonstrate gold's effectiveness as a hedge against financial downturns, drawing on historical data from high-risk events such as the Global Financial Crisis of 2007–2008, the sovereign debt crises of 2010 and 2011, and the COVID-19 Market Crash. During these volatile periods, individuals sought refuge in physical gold, a safe-haven asset proven to help reduce portfolio losses during major financial shocks.

For Americans in or approaching the Retirement Risk Zone-the 20-year period spanning the decades immediately before and after retirement, when portfolios are most vulnerable-gold serves as a critical portfolio diversifier. "Protection in the Risk Zone" compares the performance of a traditional retirement portfolio to those with varying allocations to gold, highlighting gold's strong track record of improving retirement portfolio longevity.

"Today, Americans planning for retirement are faced with a host of market risk factors that traditional retirement portfolios are vulnerable to," says Philip Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and 35th Director of the United States Mint. "In times of economic stress, gold and other precious metals can help manage risk exposure and serve as a reliable store of wealth."

"Our goal in releasing this updated 2025 report is to provide a timely resource designed to help retirees and near-retirees navigate an increasingly volatile economic landscape," says Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "We hope that 'Protection in the Risk Zone' can serve as an educational tool that equips Americans with the knowledge to protect their life savings against external financial threats."

Topics covered in the report include:



2025 market risk factors

The impact of recessions and market downturns on retirement portfolios

Historical gold prices and demand

Gold vs. S&P 500 returns during volatile market conditions Gold's impact on retirement portfolio performance and longevity

To access the 2025 "Protection in the Risk Zone" report, request U.S. Money Reserve's free Gold Information Kit here.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at usmr , watch videos on YouTube, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve