X Payments Beta Version Triggers Dogecoin Craze, PBK Miner Dogecoin Mining Ushered In A Golden Opportunity

Carshalton, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As X Payments entered Beta testing and drove Dogecoin prices to soar in one day, PBK Miner's zero-threshold Dogecoin cloud mining became a strategic tool for retail investors to seize the momentum of crypto payments.

In 2025, cryptocurrencies play an increasingly important role in the payment field. Recently, the X Payments function is about to start a small-scale test, which has triggered a sharp rise in the price of Dogecoin. This crypto payment revolution has made PBK Miner's Dogecoin cloud mining servic attract much attention. According to platform data, after the news was released, the number of inquiries for Dogecoin cloud mining contracts surged by 40%.







Payment Revolution activates Dogecoin mining requirements

PBK Miner CEO said:

The implementation of payment use cases will significantly increase the real-world value of Dogecoin. Traditional mining faces challenges with hardware upgrades and regulatory pressure, while cloud mining allows users to obtain pure tokens every day without being affected by secondary market fluctuations - making it the best way for retail investors to participate in the growth of the ecosystem.

PBK Miner's Dogecoin cloud mining offers three strategic advantages

Real-time understanding of market trends

If X Payments successfully integrates cryptocurrencies, the payment needs of its 5.5 million users will trigger massive activity on the Dogecoin chain. PBK Miner's cloud mining does not require any mining machine configuration or waiting time. Users can sign up and start mining immediately without any technical expertise or expensive hardware.

Hedge against Dogecoin price fluctuations

With the strong market response to the release of X Payments Beta, PBK Miner's AI cloud mining system provides multi-currency profit optimization. It automatically switches to high-potential currencies, effectively reducing the risk of Dogecoin market fluctuations.

Intelligent income, real-time settlement

PBK Miner uses a self-developed profit calculation engine to monitor Dogecoin hash rate and price trends in real time, automatically adjust the profit distribution strategy, settle profits daily, and does not charge any hidden fees.







In response to the expected surge in demand, PBK Miner has upgraded its Dogecoin mining service:

Launch a $10 welcome bonus for new users, which can be claimed upon registration;Provide 24/7 manual customer support to ensure seamless connection for users around the world;Launch 1-day, 2-day, and 5-day short-term cloud computing power contracts, which are suitable for trial investment and quick arbitrage.

About PBK Miner

As a leading digital asset management platform, PBK Miner provides revolutionary cloud mining solutions for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and DOGE. Through its patented computing power leasing technology, users can obtain stable digital asset returns without owning mining machines. Visit [ ] now to claim your $10 welcome bonus.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities.

