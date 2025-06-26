Rogers Communications 2Q25 Investment Community Teleconference July 23, 2025 At 8:00 A.M. ET
A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at . Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-639-5883 (1-844-282-4459 toll free Canada/USA). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.
An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free Canada/USA) and providing access code 2621280#.
About Rogers:
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit or .
For further Information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
...
