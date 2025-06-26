Almaden Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Duane Poliquin
|41,537,713
|(94.02%)
|2,640,240
|(5.98%)
|Morgan Poliquin
|44,037,858
|(99.68%)
|140,095
|(0.32%)
|Alfredo Phillips
|44,057,781
|(99.73%)
|120,172
|(0.27%)
|Kevin O'Kane
|44,047,973
|(99.71%)
|129,980
|(0.29%)
|Michael Kosowan
|44,057,926
|(99.73%)
|120,027
|(0.27%)
A total of 44,177,953 common shares, representing 32.19% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the AGSM.
Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, the amended and restated Rolling Stock Option Plan, and the key persons retention agreement by and between the Company and the persons named therein.
Final results for all matters voted on at the AGSM will be filed on SEDAR+ at , on EDGAR at , and on the Company's website.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
“J. Duane Poliquin”
J. Duane Poliquin, P.Eng.
Chair
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Contact Information:
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: ...
