Space Fiesta 2025 Lights Up Albuquerque With Innovation, Art, And Economic Momentum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Fiesta 2025, the highly anticipated fusion of science, technology, entrepreneurship and creative culture in the space domain, recently returned to Albuquerque's historic Lobo Theater in the Nob Hill district, drawing over 500 participants and generating significant community and economic impact.

Organized by CNM Ingenuity , an economic development arm of Central New Mexico Community College, and Space Valley , Space Fiesta served as the headline event for Atomic 66 and reaffirmed New Mexico's role as a national leader in space innovation. The event was also proudly supported by the City of Albuquerque's Economic Development Department .

"This event brought together innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs to explore what's next in space," said Xavier Lemon of CNM Ingenuity. "It was more than a showcase-it was a spark for collaboration, growth, and shared imagination."

Guests experienced immersive space-themed art installations, interactive technology exhibits, expert panels, live music, and a space film screening. More than 100 local businesses participated through showcases, vendor booths, and curated presentations, including contributions from NASA, U.S. Air Force Research Lab, New Space Nexus, Q Station, STEMarts Lab, and the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

The economic ripple effect of the event extended throughout the Nob Hill corridor of Route 66, with hundreds of attendees dining, shopping, and engaging in multi-day activities, including neighborhood Tech Talks.

With its blend of imagination and industry, Space Fiesta 2025 offered a powerful glimpse into Albuquerque's future. Organizers plan to expand its scale and scope in the coming year.

"Events like this don't just celebrate our city-they help build it," said Lemon. "Thanks to our community, our partners, and the City of Albuquerque, Space Fiesta continues to launch bold new ideas."

"Space Fiesta shows how Albuquerque is growing into a leader in space and tech," said Max Gruner, City of Albuquerque Director of Economic Development. "When we bring creative people together, we create jobs, new businesses, and real opportunities for our community."

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)

