Wealth Advisor Jacob Thatcher Of Bright Lake Wealth Management Shares Insights On Retirement Withdrawal Strategies In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDFORD, Ore., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When should I start withdrawing from my retirement accounts? This is a critical question for individuals approaching retirement, and Jacob Thatcher of Bright Lake Wealth Management offers a detailed perspective in HelloNation . As retirement nears, the focus of financial planning shifts from building wealth to preserving and distributing it effectively. Thatcher outlines the importance of coordinating withdrawals in a way that supports income needs while minimizing tax burdens.

The article emphasizes that transitioning into the distribution phase requires more than accessing savings. Understanding when and how to draw from various account types-including taxable, tax-deferred, and Roth accounts-can significantly impact portfolio longevity and tax exposure. Strategic planning around required minimum distributions is crucial, as these mandated withdrawals can elevate taxable income, potentially affecting Medicare premiums and Social Security benefits. Thatcher highlights that partial Roth conversions early in retirement can sometimes reduce future liabilities, making them a worthwhile consideration for certain households.

Flexibility also plays a key role. Rigid distribution schedules may falter in the face of market downturns or unexpected expenses. A diversified income plan that includes Social Security, pensions, and investment withdrawals offers the adaptability needed for long-term sustainability. According to Thatcher, an adaptable and precisely managed distribution strategy can help extend the life of retirement assets and support financial stability. The full discussion appears in the HelloNation article “How do required minimum distributions affect taxes?” .

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at