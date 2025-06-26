July 7, 2025 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm To Join Class Action Suit Against WST
Shareholders who purchased shares of WST during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: February 16, 2023 to February 12, 2025
ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (b) West's SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company's profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company's exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with longstanding customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.
DEADLINE: July 7, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of WST during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 7, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.
The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices.
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: ...
Phone: (646) 453-8903
