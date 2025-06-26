Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call
|Who:
|Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
|What:
|Review Nasdaq's second quarter 2025 financial results
|When:
|Thursday, July 24, 2025
|Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at .
Note: The press release and results presentation for the second quarter 2025 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .
Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1.914.538.0533
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato
-NDAQF-
Legal Disclaimer:
