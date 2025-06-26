Better Care. Better Pork.: Hatfield® Fires Up Consumer Connection In New Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) But "Mower" isn't the only moment turning heads - or noses. In another new spot, "Tailgate," the irresistible aroma of sizzling Hatfield® bacon draws fans from every corner of the parking lot - proving that when pork's this good, everyone wants in on the flavor.

Still , Hatfield® is more than just mouthwatering pork. It's pork with purpose.

This summer, Hatfield is turning up the heat with its new "Better Care. Better Pork." campaign - showing consumers that when a brand truly cares about animals, product quality, and family values, the result isn't just delicious... it's irresistible.

Pork That's Packed with Flavor and Purpose

From juicy bacon to savory marinated cuts, Hatfield® pork is always crafted with care - and not just in the kitchen. For more than 100 years, they've treated their livestock with industry-leading care. Not because they have to. Because they choose to's why when you cook with Hatfield, you're serving pork that's as feel-good as it is flavorful.

"We know families today want more than just tasty food," said Michael Pavone, CEO of quench, the agency behind the campaign. "They want to know where it comes from, how it's made, and what the brand stands for. Hatfield® delivers on all of that - and makes you hungry in the process."

Real Food for Real Life

This campaign is especially developed for the next generation of shoppers - those who want real stories, not empty slogans. With a mix of humor, heart, and seriously craveable food shots, the campaign connects with consumers who care just as much about values as they do about what's on the plate.

And it turns out, they're not alone. Focus groups across the country showed that Gen Z and Millennial consumers are drawn to brands that lead with purpose - especially when the products are as delicious as Hatfield®'s pork.

Coming Soon to a Grill Near You

Already a favorite in the Northeast, Hatfield® is hitting more grocery aisles and backyard grills across the country. Shoppers in North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, California and more will start seeing Hatfield® pork in stores and in fresh new ads across social media, connected TV, and digital platforms.

"This isn't just about growing a brand - it's about connecting with families who share our values," said Brad Doyle, Director of Marketing at Clemens Food Group. "We believe that good food starts with good care, and this campaign brings that story to life."

Because when better care leads to better pork, it's irresistible.

Find Hatfield® in your local grocery store and fire up the flavor this summer.

SOURCE Hatfield®