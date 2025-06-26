IKO Breaks Ground On New Granule Facility In Missouri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "IKO's decision to establish this facility in Bismarck further reinforces our state's status as a leading business destination," said. "We're excited to see this company join a growing list of manufacturers that choose our state for its world-class talent, prime central location, and business climate that drives growth. This latest decision proves once again that, in this state, hardworking Missourians and industry thrive."

The company is investing over $120 million in the new facility, which will directly supply granules to IKO's shingle plants throughout the southern United States. Bismarck Granules is partnering with New Frontier Materials to secure the feedstock necessary for the process. Engineering firm PENTA is also collaborating with the company on this project.

"We're proud to see this facility come to life as part of IKO's broader strategy to strengthen vertical integration across our operations," said David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America . "Bismarck offers the right combination of location and resources to support our long-term goals. This site will play a key role in enhancing supply chain efficiency and helping us meet the growing needs of our U.S. manufacturing network."

Bismarck Granules is set to create more than 50 new jobs with the new 220,000 sq. ft. facility, including storage domes and a dedicated rail area. IKO chose Bismarck for its highly skilled workforce, strategic central location, and excellent interstate connectivity - boosting both its U.S. operations and the local economy.

"This is a proud day for Bismarck," said Mayor Seth Radford. "IKO's investment in our community represents more than just new jobs - it's a vote of confidence in our people and our potential. We're excited to welcome Bismarck Granules and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our local economy for years to come."

"We're thrilled to see a global company like IKO choose St. Francois County for such a major expansion," said Harold Gallaher, Presiding Commissioner of St. Francois County . "This facility will bring high-quality jobs and new opportunities to our region, and it's a strong sign that our county is open for business and ready to support industrial growth."

The company plans to open the new facility in late 2026.

"IKO's new facility is exciting news for Bismarck and our state's ever-growing manufacturing industry," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development . "Thank you for selecting our state to invest, create jobs, and help Missourians prosper."

"IKO is a company with a long history of innovation and a clear commitment to operational excellence, and we're proud they chose Missouri for this significant investment," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership . "From our strategic location and robust infrastructure to our business-friendly climate and dedicated workforce, Missouri offers exactly what growing companies need to thrive. This new facility in Bismarck is a great example of what's possible when a world-class company finds the right environment to grow - and we're honored to be part of their journey."

Missouri Partnership worked with several partners to attract Bismarck Granules to Missouri, including: the City of Bismarck, St. Francois County, St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority, SEMO Regional Planning Commission, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Ameren.

About Bismarck Granules LLC

Bismarck Granules LLC is a division of IKO. IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential

IKO Commercial

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 35,200+ new jobs, $1.8 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $8.3 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

