Eritrea: Cataract Surgery For Over 700 Citizens

Cataract surgery is being conducted for 700 citizens from across the country at Berhan Aini National Referral Hospital from 23 to 26 June.

Nurse Gebrezgiabhier Haile, head of health services at the hospital, stated that cataract surgery has already been performed on 500 patients, with an additional 200 surgeries planned in the coming days.

He noted that the program is part of the national plan to conduct cataract surgery for 5,000 patients annually across all regions of the country.

Highlighting that cataract surgery was previously carried out in collaboration with foreign experts, Nurse Gebrezgiabhier explained that the current program is being conducted entirely through internal capacity. He also noted that similar surgeries have been recently carried out in the sub-zones of Afabet, Massawa, and Ghinda in the Northern Red Sea Region, as well as in the Assab sub-zone of the Southern Red Sea Region.

Nurse Gebrezgiabhier further indicated that similar cataract surgeries are planned for next month in the Gash Barka cities of Golij, Barentu, and Teseney, with additional surgeries to follow in August in Asmara.

