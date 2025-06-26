5 Names Who Might Interfere In The Match In John Cena's Favor At WWE Night Of Champions

With CM Punk standing in his way, John Cena might not walk alone in Riyadh. Here are five possible allies who could change the outcome of the main event.

John Cena shook things up on SmackDown by name-dropping Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. The mention was subtle but deliberate, echoing CM Punk's infamous Colt Cabana line. Cardona responded on social media, and while he isn't under WWE contract, a one-night appearance could ride that momentum. Night of Champions might be the setting for a surprise return, one that helps Cena fend off Punk and build on that real-world callback.

Cena's promo also brought up Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, a veteran with ties to both Cena and Punk. He's currently not signed to WWE, but with TNA's collaboration with WWE in motion, doors are open. Nemeth's name-drop wasn't accidental. And in a main event like this, his sudden reappearance could turn into a major assist.

At Money in the Bank, Logan Paul teamed up with John Cena. Though their chemistry was shaky, Paul has reasons to side with Cena again. CM Punk eliminated him at the Royal Rumble, and Paul repaid that in Elimination Chamber, only to get pinned. Their score isn't settled, and Paul showing up in Riyadh might be as much about vengeance as it is about backing his latest tag team partner.

Travis Scott helped John Cena seal the deal at WrestleMania 41. And even though he's not a wrestler, his involvement in Cena's biggest career win made waves. Rumors have swirled about the rap icon getting physical again. A blockbuster card in Saudi Arabia is exactly the stage where WWE might pull the trigger on another Travis appearance.

He's been silent since Elimination Chamber, but The Rock hasn't been forgotten, especially not by CM Punk. After helping Cena complete his heel turn, The Rock became a target in Punk's post-Chamber promo. Cena, on the other hand, has defended his alliance with The Final Boss. A return in Riyadh could send a powerful message, and turn the tide in Cena's favor. The Rock entering this fight might settle old scores in a big way.