Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming launch of Ledgestone, a new luxury home community in Lawrenceville, Georgia. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include spacious single-family homes and an array of luxury amenities. Sales are anticipated to begin in early 2026.

Ledgestone will feature elevated home designs offering up to 4,674 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Customers will have the opportunity to personalize their homes with options such as flex rooms, patios, and basements and will choose their design finishes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Alpharetta, Georgia. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1 million.

“We're excited to introduce Ledgestone by Toll Brothers in Gwinnett County, with its unique blend of luxury and convenience in one of Georgia's most sought-after locations,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.“With expansive floor plans and unrivaled personalization options, this community will redefine luxury living in Lawrenceville.”









Residents will enjoy robust future onsite amenities including a pool, clubhouse, cabanas, bocce ball courts, an activities lawn, playground, and grill station. The community is conveniently located near top shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, including Gas South Arena, downtown Lawrenceville, and The Exchange at Gwinnett.

Children in Ledgestone will have the opportunity to attend highly rated schools in the Peachtree Ridge Cluster, including Peachtree Ridge High School, providing excellent educational opportunities.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Ledgestone will be located at 1941 Lebanon Road in Lawrenceville. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Ledgestone, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit

