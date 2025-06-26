IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SPRING HILLS HOLDINGS & GWG INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Will Young at Kingswood Capital, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased Spring Hills Holdings, LLC , and customers of broker Will Young and Kingswood Capital Partners, after their recommendations of Spring Hills and GWG L Bonds caused an investor to suffer $100,000 in damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in Spring Hills Holdings or GWG L Bonds due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‐01115) against Kingswood Capital Partners on behalf of a retired investor seeking to recover $100,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid investments including Spring Hills Holdings and GWG L Bonds, by his financial advisor William Robert Young (CRD# 4787488).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Kingswood Capital Partners and financial advisor Will Young allegedly misrepresented high-risk investments in Spring Hills Holdings and GWG L Bonds as safe, income-producing investments that were suitable for the customer, who was a retired investor seeking to preserve his principal and generate steady income.The claim further alleges that Kingswood failed to conduct adequate due diligence or disclose key material risks related to the investments with the customer. Spring Hills stopped making distributions in December 2021 due to financial problems, and GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2022, leaving tens of thousands of investors without access to their funds.KlaymanToskes is actively investigating claims involving Spring Hills Holdings, GWG L Bonds, and other illiquid private placements sold by Kingswood Capital Partners and other brokerage firms nationwide. Investors who suffered significant losses may be entitled to a recovery through FINRA arbitration.Customers of Will Young and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

