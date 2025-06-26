MENAFN - Pressat) SocialBox, a UK-based social enterprise, is calling on businesses and individuals to contact them first before recycling to check what tech items can still be reused by SocialBox including usable Apple Mac-books, laptops, and other tech.

With the UN warning of 82 million tonnes of global e-rubbish by 2030, the time to act is now. SocialBox is already helping companies re-use items before they become waste and helping them meet their Social Impact/CSR/ESG and Scope 3 emissions goals.

Instead of sending old tech items to the scrap heap, the usable devices are upgraded with open-source innovation. Some of the suitable laptops with open-source software are given to people in need, like the elderly who cannot afford any computer hardware or software and those experiencing homelessness moving into permanent accommodation, and this approach assists with training disadvantaged people and waste prevention.

SocialBox makes it easy: they offer flexible collection options, data security certification, and even documentation for sustainability reporting and annual reports.

Don't recycle-reuse. Visit SocialBox's donation page to schedule your collection and be part of the solution.

SocialBox, a London-based Community Interest Company, provides a comprehensive guide for UK companies and universities to prioritise the reuse of computers and MacBooks over recycling or disposal. Full guide below:

Donate Macboooks before recycling in London UK

