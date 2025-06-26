MCT Technic Becomes Naming Sponsor Of Galatasaray Men's Basketball Team
Image caption: MCT Technic Becomes Naming Sponsor of Galatasaray Men's Basketball Team
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
MCT Technic, which develops eco-friendly solutions through engineering capabilities, aims to merge its sustainability-driven vision in the automotive and mobility sectors with the unifying power of sports. Through this partnership with Galatasaray, the company is reinforcing its commitment to both innovation and social impact.
Furkan Yılmaz , Chairman of the Board at MCT Technic, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "What began as a jersey back sponsorship last year has evolved into a new chapter where we share Galatasaray's name. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both our brand and Turkish engineering as a whole."
Hacı Yılmaz , Founder of MCT Technic, stated, "We established an R&D-focused technology brand years ago. Being associated with an institution as prestigious as Galatasaray today confirms we're on the right track. We're proud to bring together the worlds of sports and technology."
