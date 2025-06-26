Boreal Gold Inc. Receives The First 100K Grant Disbursement From MMDF And The Fay Lake Work Permits

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that it has received the first 100K grant disbursement from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund for the Fay Lake Property in Manitoba. Boreal's project represents important value to both Manitoba's mineral sector and its emerging critical mineral sector, further contributing to the development of resources that are crucial to the province's economic future and the global transition to clean energy.

Boreal is grateful for MMDF's generous grant and continued support for this project, which has been ongoing since 2023. We are pleased that the Manitoba government shares our vision to create short-term and potentially long-term jobs in the Flin Flon area in the north where they are greatly needed while also strengthening the provincial economy. The MMDF was launched by the Manitoba government in 2020 with the specific goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets across Manitoba.

Boreal Gold Inc is pleased to announce that as of the time of this news release that Boreal Gold's office is safe from the regional fire that surrounded Flin Flon, Manitoba and Creighton, Saskatchewan despite flames from the fire at one point being across the bay from the office. The firefighters were successful at putting the fire out near the office and are currently working on putting the hot spots out southwest from the office. Boreal would like to assure shareholders that all office, financial and exploration data is preserved and not affected by the fire. The core yard is also intact and untouched by the fire. Boreal would also like to take the opportunity to thank all first responders, firefighters, RCMP and critical support staff that stayed behind during this unprecedented difficult and stressful time to ensure no structures were lost in Flin Flon, Manitoba and Creighton, Saskatchewan.

FAY LAKE

Boreal Gold intends to perform ground geophysical surveys over the western portion of the Fay Lake grid (not previously covered) as well as the eastern portion of the Fay Lake grid that will be cut and surveyed to follow the strike extension of the Sunrise conductor to the eastern shore of Fay Lake. Drill testing of designed targets will follow up confirmation of Airborne conductors by ground geophysics on the Fay Lake property subject to a successful financing and direct consultation with Kiciwapa Cree Nation. Also planned is detailed mapping, prospecting, sampling and line cutting on the Fay Lake Property on a small portion of Redwin VMS horizon that remains unmapped but contains conductors.

Separate to the VMS exploration at Fay Lake above, gold exploration through mapping and prospecting of the western portion of the Puffy Lake Mine style gold mineralization trend east of the Railroad. Approximately 10-line kilometers is planned on this trend where samples assayed up to 14.33 g/t Au, to evaluate its on strike continuity. The gold potential at Koscielny Lake located at the eastern end of the property south of the Puffy Lake Gold Mine will also be assessed. Here mineralization contained values of up to 11.81 g/t Au (0.38 oz/ton Au) over 1 m. (Pearson, J. September 04, 2024 NI 43-101 Fay Lake Technical Report)

Qualified Person

Stephen L. Masson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for these properties, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Masson acts as a consulting Geologist for the Company.

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.