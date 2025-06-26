Boiron's Camilia Tummy Receives Top Honors From Baby Innovation Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Camilia Tummy® has received the "Baby Accessory Product of the Year" in the 2025 Baby Innovation Awards. Now in its fifth year, this independent awards program highlights the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry.

Camilia Tummy, manufactured by Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, provides gentle, easy gas and colic relief. From the Camilia brand parents have trusted for more than 30 years, this liquid dose medicine helps soothe tummy pain, bloating, excessive or painful gas and associated fussiness and crying.* Camilia Tummy offers simple relief for families with a non-GMO formula made from chamomile and other pure active ingredients. It does not contain dyes, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or flavors. The small individual doses are ideal for parents on the go. Plus, they are sterile, hygienic, and don't require refrigeration.

"Receiving recognition from the Baby Innovation Awards reinforces the importance of designing baby care products that respond to real-life parenting needs," said Boiron CEO Janick Boudazin. "Camilia Tummy was created to offer a convenient option for relieving colic and gas discomfort in fussy kids - one that's ready when parents need it most, with a format that's as practical as it is purposeful."

According to Boudazin, Boiron recognizes that today's parents are navigating a fast-paced world while seeking thoughtful solutions to support their baby's health and development. He said that as the baby care market continues to evolve, Boiron remains focused on developing products that reflect these shifting needs. The award further underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its role in delivering parent-friendly solutions that meet the expectations of today's families.

Travis Grant, managing director of Baby Innovation Awards, noted that Camilia Tummy is a "small innovation with a big impact, transforming a complicated moment for parents and their babies into a manageable one."

"Early parenting involves a steep learning curve. When a baby is crying from discomfort, parents are left juggling droppers, dosing instructions, and multiple products while also trying to calm their little one," said Grant. "With its simplicity, ease of use, and gentle ingredients, Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses represent a new era in baby care. By reimagining how colic and gas discomfort are addressed, Camilia Tummy is setting a new standard in baby care and is our choice for 'Baby Accessory Product of the Year.'"

Recommended for babies 1 month of age and up, Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses are available over the counter in a box of 30 pre-measured doses for $13.99. Camilia Tummy can be found at mass-market retailers, independent pharmacies, and natural product stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For more information or store locations, visit BoironUSA , or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email ... .

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

About Baby Innovation Awards : Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: .

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.