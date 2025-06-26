CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT)

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 28,782,858 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on June 30, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 27, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour devenir Adelayde Exploration Inc. (ADDY) ainsi qu'une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 28 782 858 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 30 juin 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 27 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réinscrire leurs ordres en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.