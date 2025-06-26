Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT)


2025-06-26 03:10:38
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 juin/June 2025) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT) has announced a name and symbol change to Adelayde Exploration Inc. (ADDY) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 28,782,858 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on June 30, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 27, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Spearmint Resources Inc. (SPMT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour devenir Adelayde Exploration Inc. (ADDY) ainsi qu'une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 28 782 858 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 30 juin 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 27 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de réinscrire leurs ordres en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :

Le 30 juin/June 2025

Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :

Le 30 juin/June 2025

Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :

Le 2 juillet/July 2025

New Name/Nouveau Nom :

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole :

ADDY

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :

006813 10 9

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :

CA 006813 10 9 7

Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole :

SPMT

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

847381100/CA8473811005

MENAFN26062025004218003983ID1109729367

