Kazakhstan Carry Out Three Launches From Baiterek Space Complex In Next Three Years

Kazakhstan intends to conduct its first rocket launch from the Baiterek space complex in 2025, followed by two additional launches scheduled for 2026 and 2027, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made on the sidelines of the Senate session by Vice Minister Doszhan Musaliyev.

According to Musaliyev, the initial launches will be test flights without payloads. Technical preparations are already underway at the Baiterek site.

“Starting in 2028, we expect to carry out full-fledged launches, with a planned frequency of four launches annually. Notably, three of these launches have already been guaranteed by the Russian side. Cooperation on the Baiterek project is governed by a separate intergovernmental agreement with Russia,” Musaliyev explained.

Under the Baiterek project, Kazakhstan is responsible for modernizing the launch pad infrastructure, while Russia handles the development and construction of the Soyuz-5 rockets. The first Soyuz-5 rocket is expected to be delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in October.

The Baiterek space complex represents a significant milestone for Kazakhstan's ambitions to become a regional hub for space launches and aerospace technology. The partnership with Russia on the Soyuz-5 rocket combines Kazakhstan's strategic location - leveraging the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the world's oldest and busiest space launch site - with Russia's advanced rocket technology.

The Soyuz-5 is intended to be a medium-lift launch vehicle capable of delivering payloads to low Earth orbit, including satellites for telecommunications, earth observation, and scientific research. If successful, this collaboration could boost Kazakhstan's position in the growing commercial space market and contribute to diversifying its economy beyond natural resources.

Moreover, Kazakhstan's active involvement in space infrastructure modernization reflects the country's long-term commitment to the development of its space industry, including satellite technology and potential future exploration initiatives.