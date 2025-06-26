D-CTIONNAIRE: A Sonic Alphabet Journey By Stefano Orfeo Meneghetti And Monsieur Lune

MENAFN - GetNews) An international project born in the Venetian mountains.







Graphic designer turned experimental musician Stefano Orfeo Meneghetti, after relocating from Milan to a quiet mountain village in Veneto, has teamed up with Marseille-based DJ and radio host Thomas Mounition ( aka Monsieur Lune) to create an original concept album titled“ D-ctionnaire ” – an alphabetical sound journey, or as the creators call it, a sonic abecedary.







The album explores the rhythm and resonance of language itself, building tracks around lists of words arranged alphabetically. Alternating voices – the deep, poetic tones of Monsieur Lune and the hypnotic clarity of Naomi Pacifique , a Swiss-Dutch multidisciplinary artist – guide listeners through a fictional dictionary, where each letter opens the door to a new musical and linguistic world.

“ D-ctionnaire is a sonic journey through letters, words, and meanings ,” says Meneghetti.“Inspired by the structure of the dictionary and the magic of the alphabet as the foundation of all language, the tracks fuse electronic music with pop and African influences, celebrating the universality of communication.”

“ Words resonate ,” adds Monsieur Lune.“Repetition of sounds dissolves meaning, giving way to an imaginary, approximate syntax. Sensation overtakes reason.”







The music is a rich tapestry of global collaboration, with contributions from DJs, musicians, and producers from across borders, blending genres into a seamless, meditative exploration of speech, rhythm, and meaning.

D-ctionnaire will be available in digital format on all major streaming platforms.

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATORS

The album is the result of an intense collaboration between musicians from various parts of the world.

Among the contributors to the project:

- Argentina – Pina Vanucci

- India – Prodbyly

- Indonesia – Betta Music

- Kenya – Mumo Beats

- Kenya – Daniel Kailo

- Nigeria – Sharpkeyd

- Nigeria – Oteebeat

- Morocco – Samuel N

- Sri Lanka – Nadeeshan

- Ukraine – Yuri Kosenko

- United Kingdom – Naomi Sands







DISTRIBUTION

The album will be available in digital format on all major platforms.

Tracklist:

1. Ventilation

2. Sideration

3. Domination

4. Zombification

The following 2 tracks will be distributed by the label Cafe de Anatolia

5. Jubilation

6. Benediction







Artist Biographies

Stefano Orfeo Meneghetti

Born in Milan in 1964, Stefano is a compulsive graphic designer who chose to leave the city to live and work in Aune (Sovramonte, Italy), where he also began composing music. His unconventional path led him to collaborations with artists like Gary Numan, Franco Battiato, Byetone (Olaf Bender), and Lorenzo Palmeri. Passionate about music, Stefano's lifelong dream is to create soundscapes with international composers, musicians, and DJs.

Monsieur Lune (Thomas Mounition)

A cultural digger and radio host at Radio Grenouille in Marseille, Monsieur Lune curates Phonofocus, a program focused on interdisciplinary global music. As a DJ and event organizer, he is constantly searching for the next definitive track, blending diverse influences into immersive experiences.







#Dctionnaire #SoundAlphabet #MonsieurLune #StefanoMeneghetti #NaomiPacifique #SonicJourney

Where to listen to the record

Bandcamp

Ditrokid

Link Distrokid Spotify Apple Music and more

Facebook

Youtube

@stefanomeneghetti