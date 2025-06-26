Live From SCE 2025: Yanhe Technology Unveils Breakthrough Perovskite Solar Cell Solution At Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics Expo

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2025 China (Shenzhen) International Consumer Electronics Expo officially opened today at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. As one of China's premier consumer electronics events, this year's Expo--welcomes over 400 exhibitors worldwide, underscoring the global momentum behind China's innovation-driven electronics industry.







Rethinking Power: A New Chapter Beyond Traditional Batteries

Yanhe Technology took center stage with its latest innovations under the theme “Power Wherever There Is Light.” Featuring its flagship Qiguang and Qiongyin perovskite photovoltaic series, the company attracted strong interest from attendees and industry partners, leading to multiple strategic agreements signed on-site.

Designed for a wide range of applications-including smart homes, wearables, and portable electronics-Yanhe's solutions prioritize lightweight, compact designs that significantly extend device battery life.

“Consumer electronics are increasingly demanding in terms of power and flexibility. Perovskite technology offers a compelling alternative to conventional photovoltaics,” said a Yanhe representative during a live product demonstration.“From wearables to edge computing, we see energy efficiency as the next critical frontier.”







He added:“A 10 cm2 perovskite cell can match the lifetime output of 20 AAA batteries or 50 button cells. By harnessing ambient light, we're eliminating the burden of battery replacement while enabling more sustainable, cost-effective solutions.”

Product Innovation: Qiguang and Qiongyin Series

The Qiguang Series is engineered for ultra-low-power electronics. Delivering up to 20 mW/cm2 under direct light and maintaining 9–180 μW/cm2 indoors (100–1000 Lux), it performs reliably across lighting environments. At only 0.5 mm thick and less than 0.15 g/cm2 in weight, Qiguang modules are both efficient and highly customizable.







The Qiongyin Series mirrors Qiguang's performance while offering enhanced flexibility. With a minimum thickness of 0.2 mm and the ability to bend around a 2 cm radius, Qiongyin modules are ideal for curved wearables like smart bands and rings.







Both series are available in Plus editions , integrating control circuits and energy storage for plug-and-play deployment. These modules enable AI-powered smart devices to operate in a“photosynthesis mode” using indoor light-paving the way for truly autonomous, light-powered devices.

Scaling Innovation: From R&D to Mass Production

Founded in February 2024, Yanhe Technology is committed to advancing the commercialization of perovskite solar cell technology. Backed by leading investors such as Zhaoxi Capital, Hunan Caixin, and CAS Glory, the company is pioneering next-gen solar solutions that combine high efficiency, superior stability, and affordability.

Yanhe's operational footprint includes a 100 MW automated production line in Changde (Hunan), a 10 MW R&D pilot line in Beijing, and a sales and marketing hub in Shenzhen-establishing a full-stack platform from innovation to industrial-scale delivery.

Advancing Standards and Global Reach

In a major milestone, Yanhe recently secured one of the world's first IEC 63163:2021 certifications for perovskite solar cells from TÜV Rheinland, validating the high reliability and long-term stability of its technology. Additional certifications, including RoHS and REACH , position Yanhe as a ready partner for sustainable electronics manufacturing worldwide.

Looking ahead, Yanhe Technology will participate in IFA Berlin this September , unveiling large-area flexible modules and new consumer applications-further accelerating the adoption of perovskite solutions across global markets.

As the perovskite industry ecosystem evolves, Yanhe continues to invest in R&D and open innovation, empowering smarter living and supporting a greener future through clean energy transformation.

For product inquiries, please contact: ...

To learn more, visit Yanhe's website: