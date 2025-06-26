Helping Teens Thrive: Silver Light Psychotherapy Supports Youth With Self-Esteem And Emotional Regulation Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“It's not about fixing them - it's about helping them feel seen, valued, and capable.” - Erika Silveira, Founder of Silver Light Psychotherapy"Silver Light Psychotherapy now offers specialized therapy for teens across Ontario, focusing on self-esteem and emotional regulation. Led by Erika Silveira, sessions use creative, age-appropriate methods to help adolescents express emotions, build resilience, and develop confidence. Virtual and in-person options are available, making support accessible for busy families and students.

Adolescence is a time of rapid emotional growth and identity formation, yet many teens today face overwhelming challenges that can leave them feeling isolated, misunderstood, and emotionally unsteady. In response, Silver Light Psychotherapy is expanding its adolescent-focused services to help young people across Ontario build self-esteem, strengthen emotional regulation skills, and feel more confident navigating life's ups and downs.

Led by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, Silver Light Psychotherapy is known for its trauma-informed, compassionate approach to therapy. With a focus on inclusivity and developmental appropriateness, the practice offers tailored support for teens struggling with anxiety, low self-worth, peer conflict, anger, and difficulty managing intense emotions.

“Teenagers are under immense pressure today - academically, socially, emotionally,” says Silveira.“We want to create a safe space where they can explore who they are, express what they feel, and learn how to respond to life in ways that build resilience rather than shame.”

Silver Light's adolescent services are grounded in empathy and clinical best practices, drawing from evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), and Attachment-Based Therapy. Sessions are personalized to meet each teen's unique needs and are delivered in a style that is both structured and flexible.

Understanding that teens often communicate differently than adults, Silveira incorporates creative, age-appropriate techniques such as art activities, reflective journaling, and elements of play or metaphor to help young clients process difficult emotions in accessible ways.

“Sometimes teens can't quite put their experience into words, and that's okay,” Silveira explains.“Creative tools give them a different language - a safe, expressive outlet where they can be seen without being judged.”

In addition to working directly with adolescents, Silver Light Psychotherapy also offers collaborative sessions with parents or caregivers when appropriate. These sessions aim to strengthen family communication, increase mutual understanding, and help parents support their teen's emotional growth outside of the therapy room.

Silveira emphasizes that low self-esteem and emotional dysregulation are not signs of failure - they are invitations for support. Teens who struggle in these areas often carry deep fears of not being“enough,” or may resort to outbursts, withdrawal, or perfectionism as coping mechanisms. Therapy helps uncover the root of these behaviors and replace them with healthier tools for self-awareness, self-compassion, and communication.

“Our work is about more than symptom management,” says Silveira.“It's about helping young people recognize their strengths, feel empowered to make choices that align with their values, and believe that they're worthy just as they are.”

To make therapy more accessible for busy families and students, sessions are available both virtually and in person. Evening appointments and a limited number of sliding-scale spaces ensure that cost and scheduling are not barriers to care. The practice also affirms clients from all cultural, racial, gender, and neurodiverse identities, creating a respectful space for every teen's unique journey.

At a time when mental health needs among youth are rising, Silver Light Psychotherapy stands as a compassionate resource for families seeking meaningful, developmentally attuned support. Whether a teen is facing social anxiety, emotional overwhelm, or simply needs a space to explore their identity in a nonjudgmental environment, this service offers a vital lifeline.

“Therapy can give teens the language, the tools, and the confidence to move through life with more ease and self-respect,” says Silveira.“It's not about fixing them - it's about helping them feel seen, valued, and capable.”