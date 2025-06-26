Parker Unleashes New Single“Daddy” Out Now Via Musicxchange

June 26, 2025 - California-born singer and actress Parker is making a bold statement with the release ofher brand-new single“Daddy,” available now on all streaming platforms. Released under MusicXchange and co-produced by entrepreneur and creative force Dennis McKinley, the track blends sultry vocals, hypnotic production, and raw confidence into a sound that demands attention.

With“Daddy,” Parker flips the script and delivers a seductive, self-assured performance that oozes power and control. Her voice floats over a bass-heavy, seductive beat, wrapping listeners in a vibe that feels both intimate and unbothered.

“This track is a whole mood,” Parker says.“It's me being loud about who I am. No filter. No hand-holding. Just real confidence and a beat that knocks.”

The production balances R&B smoothness with cinematic edge, creating a sound that feels sleek and immersive. It's giving sultry energy with global appeal, and it's the kind of debut that sticks.

With“Daddy,” Parker isn't just stepping into the spotlight. She's commanding it. Big voice. Big presence. Zero fear.

“Daddy” is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.

Musicxchange: Parker

Instagram: @parkermckennaaa

YouTube: Official Channel

Apple Music: Parker

MusicXchange: instagram

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mercedes Arroyo

E: ...