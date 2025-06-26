Made4net Partners With Dircks Logistics To Deliver Innovation And Savings

With a scalable, flexible WMS, Dircks can streamline operations, reduce costs, and provide reliable service every step of the way.

TEANECK, N.J., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS ) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, today announced its partnership with Dircks Logistics, a premier provider of comprehensive logistics solutions based in Phoenix, Arizona. Dircks has selected Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS to help drive greater accuracy, visibility, and operational efficiency across its growing distribution network.

With more than 750,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehouse space across Arizona and Texas, Dircks offers a full spectrum of services - from storage and distribution to specialized fulfillment - and is recognized for employing advanced technology, including AI-driven computer vision, to streamline operations and maximize service delivery. The collaboration with Made4net underscores Dircks' ongoing investment in innovations that enable it to better serve its clients and handle growing volumes and complexity.

Dircks chose Made4net after identifying the need for a more flexible, scalable WMS solution to match its future growth plans and operational requirements.

Made4net stood out for its flexibility, functionality, and strong customer support, addressing Dircks' key needs, including:



Lot control and enhanced visibility into transactions

EDI capabilities and robust reporting tools

Rapid customer onboarding

Simplified integration with existing systems (such as Kargo, SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics 365) Scalable architecture designed to grow alongside Dircks' future operations

"Dircks is a perfect match for Made4net's capabilities - a forward-thinking logistics provider that is continually investing in technology to drive service excellence and operational efficiency for its clients," said Chipper Farley, President of 3PL Solutions for Made4net. "We're proud to be their technology partner and to help Dircks realize its goals today and in the future."

"It was clear from the outset that we needed a scalable, adaptable solution to match our growing needs and a technology provider who would be a true partner in our success. Made4net stood out immediately for their functionality, their strong customer service, and their ability to grow alongside us," said Josh Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, Dircks Logistics.

About Dircks Logistics

Dircks Logistics is your go-to provider for comprehensive logistics solutions in Phoenix, Arizona and Houston, Texas. With over 750,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we offer the capacity and expertise to handle all your logistics needs. Our advanced computer vision system captures real-time data on all inbound and outbound freight, streamlining processes and increasing operational efficiency. This commitment to innovation leads to significant savings for our clients while ensuring reliability every step of the way. To learn more, visit: dirckslogistics .

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The SCExpert Platform enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment.

For more information, visit .

