Comerica Bank Appoints Established Banking, Community Leader Stephen Jeffrey To Austin Market President

"What sets Stephen apart is not just his expertise in banking, but his deep generational roots in this community," said Corey Bailey, Comerica's Executive Vice President, Executive Director of Middle Market and Business Banking. "He brings decades of industry knowledge, strong client relationships, and a level of trust that only comes from being truly connected to the people and the market, which is an ideal match for our bank's relationship-focused approach."

Jeffrey has worked in Private and Commercial banking for more than 27 years in the Central Texas area, most recently with PNC Bank.

The fourth generation Austin native's family has been active in the Austin community for more than a century as artists, supporters, and advocates in music, local business, and public service. Jeffrey, also an accomplished lifelong musician, currently serves on the Board of Directors for Austin PBS, Headliners Club, Austin Opera, and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, where he serves as treasurer.

A Class of 2016 Leadership Austin Essential graduate, Jeffrey is a University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking alumnus and earned a Certificate of Executive Leadership from UWM's School of Business. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas State University.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated