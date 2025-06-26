MELTING POT BRINGS 50 YEARS OF FONDUE EXPERTISE TO SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2025

America's premier fondue restaurant debuts premium in-home cheese and chocolate fondues at New York City's top specialty food trade show

TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premier fondue restaurant, Melting Pot, will showcase its Melting Pot at Home line at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025, debuting its expanding retail product line that brings five decades of fondue mastery directly to home kitchens nationwide.

Melting Pot will be sampling the new line, brought to market in partnership with family-owned specialty food distributor Gourmet Foods International (GFI), at booth #236 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Melting Pot's premium retail collection features two fresh cheese fondues:



Melting Pot Classic Fondue: a premium blend of fresh aged Gruyère, Raclette and Fontina cheese Aged Cheddar & Gouda: a premium blend of fresh aged English Cheddar and Dutch Gouda, frozen fresh and imported

The brand's chocolate collection introduces three indulgent flavors: a decadent Turtle Milk Chocolate, a rich and savory Cookies & Cream Dark Chocolate and a buttery Fonduefetti White Chocolate. Each fondue is ready to heat and eat-no fondue pot required-while still delivering the authentic restaurant experience at home.

"When we launched Melting Pot at Home in December 2023, we knew we were bringing something special to consumers' kitchens," said Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot. "This partnership with GFI is about broadening our reach to bring the Melting Pot experience to even more loyal fans. For 50 years, we've been the authority on fondue and The Perfect Night Out®, and now we're empowering families to create fondue-infused celebrations at home. Melting Pot has never been just about cheese and chocolate-we're about celebrating life with the people you care about, one unforgettable dip at a time."

The retail line expansion represents a natural evolution for America's fondue authority. With 90+ restaurant locations across 31 U.S. states and Canada, Melting Pot has established itself as the leader in experiential dining, serving over 3 million customers annually as they celebrate The Perfect Night Out and now the perfect night in with retail products available at a variety of retailers and grocers.

In addition to the cheese and chocolate fondues, Melting Pot will debut six unique cheese spreads and three signature sauces at the trade show.

ABOUT MELTING POT

Founded in Maitland, Florida, in 1975, Melting Pot is the world's premier fondue restaurant. The 50-year-old legacy brand serves over 3 million customers annually as they celebrate The Perfect Night Out® - whether for a birthday, anniversary, date night or any special occasion. Famed for its variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrees, Melting Pot's menu features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines and chocolate fondue desserts, offering a premium dining experience in a polished casual setting that invites new and repeat customers to turn moments into memories. Melting Pot has nearly 90 restaurants in 30 states, with four new locations expected to open over the next year.

For more information, visit .

