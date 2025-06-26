Ryan Fleischer Named #142 On Advisorhub's 2025 'Advisors To Watch' List

Ryan Fleischer, Founder & CIO of Revolution Group, at his Omaha, Nebraska office-recognized as a top advisor in AdvisorHub's 2025“Advisors to Watch” list.

- Ryan FleischerOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revolution Group, LLC announced today that Ryan Fleischer , Founder and CIO, has earned the distinction of #142 in AdvisorHub's prestigious 2025“1,000 Advisors to Watch” ranking in the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) category. AdvisorHub's annual ranking evaluates financial advisors on scale, growth, and professionalism.“To be included in this national ranking is a tremendous honor,” said Fleischer.“This recognition highlights the relationships and trust we've built with the families we serve, which drives me daily. It's also a testament to our team's relentless execution and commitment to delivering extreme value at Revolution Group, where we're pioneering change in the wealth industry . I'm honored to be recognized among the industry's best, and we're just getting started with what we're building together.”AdvisorHub's selection process reviewed more than 1,900 advisors and assessed candidates on a 100‐point scale across three metrics: scale (assets, production, service), year‐over‐year growth (AUM, client count, team), and professionalism (credentials, compliance, community involvement). Advisors must have at least $150 million in AUM, seven years of experience, and clean regulatory records to qualify. No fees are paid for inclusion. AdvisorHub is fully independent of Revolution Capital, LLC.What This Means for ClientsA placement in AdvisorHub's top 15% percentile underscores the high level of discipline, integrity, and client advocacy at Revolution Group. Clients can be confident that they are working with an RIA operating at a standard comparable to large-scale, sophisticated firms-but with boutique, personalized expertise.Revolution Group, LLC is an employee‐owned, REAL FIDUCIARYTM Standard firm delivering integrated tax, wealth, and estate planning services. The firm's approach-rooted in coordination between personal and business tax strategy-targets long-term clarity, efficiency, and growth.Required Advisory DisclosureRevolution Capital, LLC was ranked as a finalist (#142) in AdvisorHub's 2025“1,000 Advisors to Watch” RIA ranking. Advisors are assessed across scale, growth, and professionalism. AdvisorHub independently created and tabulated the results; no fees are paid for participation. AdvisorHub is independent of Revolution Capital, LLC.About Revolution Group, LLCRevolution Group, LLC is a multi-disciplinary financial services firm comprising Revolution Capital, LLC (SEC‐registered RIA), Revolution Tax, LLC, and affiliated insurance and advisory entities. Led by former family office portfolio manager Ryan Fleischer, Revolution delivers family office–level strategies to business owners and high-net-worth individuals, combining tax planning, portfolio optimization, and succession planning under one roof. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

