Tamil Actor Srikanth Arrested After Probe Reveals Substance Abuse

Tamil actor Sriram Krishnamachari, better known by his on-screen name Srikanth, was arrested late on June 23 by the Nungambakkam police in Chennai for buying narcotics and other illegal substances from a cartel.

The actor's involvement, The News Minute reported citing Sun News, came to light when two former functionaries of the Tamil Nadu-based political party, the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, were involved in a bar fight and later arrested. An interrogation of the duo, Prasad and Ajay Vandayar, led to the arrest of Pradeep Kumar, a narcotics dealer.

Prasad, according to The Hindu, had bought the substances from Pradeep and supplied them to Srikanth, best known for his lead roles in hits such as Roja Kootam, Parthiban Kanavu, April Maadathil, Nanban, a remake of the Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, and the Telugu hit Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule. Srikanth had procured the substances repeatedly at an upscale bar in Chennai a month ago.

The actor was produced before a magistrate late on June 23 and remanded to judicial custody until July 7. Srikanth is yet to release a statement.

The police searched the actor's residence in the Nungambakkam Lake Area, where illegal substances in small quantities were seized, The Hindu reported. He was subsequently detained for questioning and then arrested after his blood test came back positive for narcotics.

Srikanth had procured one gram of narcotics for Rs 12,000 (Dh511.45) 40 times, investigations revealed. The actor had made digital payments amounting to around Rs 472,000 to dealers using Google Pay.

The Chennai police's Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit is now looking into the involvement of other actors, and the supplier network that spans countries.

Srikanth made his acting debut with the TV show Jannal - Marabu Kavithaigal directed by K Balachander, who launched the careers of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj and Jayaprada, in 1999. Srikanth's other notable roles came in Okariku Okaru, Bose, Coffee with Kadhal and Oru Naal Oru Kanavu.