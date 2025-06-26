Dubai Ruler Sponsors Life-Saving Cancer Treatment For 15-Year-Old Girl

When 15-year-old Fatima Ahmed Hassan was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer, she and her family were overwhelmed, until hope came from the highest level.

"Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sponsored my entire treatment,” Fatima said, her voice filled with emotion.“That changed everything. His kindness gave me back my hope, my health, and my dreams.”

Recommended For You

Fatima's journey of survival was one of the many powerful stories shared during an event held by the Emirates Oncology Society at Dubai's Museum of the Future to honour 100 cancer survivors from 25 hospitals across the UAE recently. The ceremony was part of National Cancer Survivors Month, celebrating lives saved through early detection, expert care, and emotional support.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After months of intensive treatment, Fatima is now cancer-free. Her experience has inspired her to pursue a career as a nurse.“I want to help others the way nurses helped me,” she said.“Only someone who's felt the same pain truly understands.”

11-year-old warrior aiming to become a footballer

For Hamdan Saeed Al Falasi, an 11-year-old leukemia survivor, it all started with bone pain.“We thought it was from playing sports,” said his mother.“But when it didn't go away, we knew something was wrong.”

A series of tests confirmed leukemia.“Thanks to early diagnosis and incredible doctors, my son is now healthy and thriving,” she said.“Parents must never ignore unusual symptoms, early diagnosis saved my son's life.”

Hamdan is now back to doing what he loves most, playing football.“I'm so happy to be healthy again and back to playing. I want to become a doctor in the future to help others like my doctors helped me,” he said.

Doctor becomes the patient

Dr Hind Salama, a dentist and mother of two from Gaza, Palestine, had no symptoms at all when a routine check-up in 2023 detected breast cancer.

“When doctors asked if I wanted to go home for treatment, I told them, 'This is my home. I want to be treated here,” she said.“The UAE gave me everything, without distinction.”

Chemotherapy was the most difficult part, but support from her family and medical team got her through. She now urges others, especially women, to undergo regular screenings.

Fighting rare cancers

Mustafa Osama, 23, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, two years ago.

“It was emotionally overwhelming,” he said.“But from the moment I entered the UAE's healthcare system, I knew I was in safe hands.”

“Even though my cancer was rare, I found specialists who treated me with compassion and expertise. I haven't seen this level of professionalism anywhere else.”

The event highlighted the UAE's inclusive approach to healthcare. Survivors praised the country for offering equal access to cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care, regardless of nationality or background.

“The UAE doesn't treat you like a case file,” said one survivor.“It treats you as a human being, with dignity and empathy.”

Vision for the future

Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society, said the event was a celebration of resilience and a reflection of the UAE's ongoing commitment to world-class cancer care.

“This is not just about honouring survivors,” he said.“It's about reaffirming our dedication to research, innovation, and early detection, so more families can hear the words - 'You are cancer-free,'” said Prof. Al Shamsi.