Andersen Consulting Strengthens Capabilities With Collaborating Firm Market One

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting continues the expansion of its global platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Market One, a consulting firm based in Argentina that specializes in end-to-end commercial solutions.

Headquartered in Argentina, Market One is a leading consulting firm specializing in end-to-end commercial transformation. Founded in 2009 by Partners Esteban Neville and Jerónimo Fernández Abeijón, the firm brings a hands-on, results-driven approach to every project-accompanying clients from strategy to execution. Its expertise spans strategic consulting, commercial optimization, technology enablement, and insight-driven decision-making. With a proven track record of over 1,200 projects across more than 20 countries, Market One works with some of the most recognized brands in the world, helping them strengthen their commercial capabilities and achieve sustainable growth.

“We were born to solve, but how we do it sets us apart,” said Esteban Neville, co-founder of Market One.“Our commitment goes beyond advising-we co-create, we implement, and we stay involved until results are achieved. Joining Andersen as a collaborating firm significantly amplifies our value proposition-unlocking access to a global organization of top-tier consulting professionals. This collaboration enables us to scale our impact globally while maintaining the agility and closeness our clients value most.”

“Market One's deep market knowledge and proven ability to deliver data-driven strategies will enhance Andersen Consulting's offerings,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their personalized, results-focused approach complements our commitment to providing clients with comprehensive, end-to-end consulting services.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink